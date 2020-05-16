36-hr Dima Hasao bandh ends peacefully

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, May 15: The 36-hour bandh call given by the Halali Progressive Welfare Society (HPWS) and supported by several other organisations passed off peacefully on Friday without any untoward incident.

The bandh was total and peaceful. All shops and commercial establishments, government and private offices, banks and financial institutions remained closed during the bandh period. All public and private vehicles were off the road.

The bandh was called by the HPWS demanding arrest of deputy superintendent of police Surya Kanta Morang for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and killing of businessman Santosh Hojai in the last month.

Meanwhile, former DHD chairman Dilip Nunisa thanked all sections of people and civil organisations for their support and co-operation for making the bandh peaceful and total.

He appealed to student bodies of southern Assam, civil organisations, ex-DHD members and all section of people to join the democratic dharna to protest against the brutal murder of Santiosh Hojai and for impartial CBI inquiry into it. The dharna will be staged soon, he said.

Nunisa also expressed concern over the apathy on the part of the state government for implementation of clauses of MoS signed between government and two factions of DHD.

Meanwhile, reacting sharply to state government’s inaction to the demand, former chief executive member (CEM) of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) and former Haflong MLA Samarjeet Haflongbar on Friday said even after 22 days of the kidnapping and killing of Santosh Hojai, there is no response from government as far as conducting a probe into the incident is concerned.

Haflongbar said that it was matter of concern that government has not taken any action against the suspects even after wife of Santosh Hojai claiming in the FIR that she had identified the abductors.

“There are evidences against Surya Kanta Moran’s involvement in the killing. There are evidences with us including CCTV footage captured by Maibang petrol pump where the DSP purchases diesel, which might be used for burning Santosh Hojai alive.

“Therefore, the people of Dima Hasao lost faith on police and administration and stressed on implementation of Article 244(A) for a Autonomous State under the Article 244(a) of the Constitution of India to exercise such power in such adverse situation,” Haflongbar said.