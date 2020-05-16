38 Tablighi Jamaat attendees to return to Assam

HT Correspondent

HAILAKANDI, May 16: As many as 38 persons of Assam who took part in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Markaz are returning back to the state after completion of 14 days’ quarantine period in New Delhi.

Of the 38 persons, 4 are from Hailakandi and the rest from Morigaon, Nagaon and other districts of the state.

District Magistrate, South East district, Delhi Harleen Kaur, informed the resident commissioner and district magistrate of the concerned districts of the state that of the 73 persons who attended the congregation at Markaz, 18 persons were released from the quarantine centres on May 12 and another 20 persons on May 14 after their swab samples tested negative.

Kaur informed that transit passes have been issued together with vehicles to carry the persons to their respective destinations.

The district magistrate, South East district requested the district magistrates of concerned districts of Assam to put the persons under home quarantine for another period of 14 days.

10 persons who returned back to Hailakandi from Tripura were screened at Chauraibari gate along the Assam-Tripura inter-state border.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner, Kokrajhar informed his counterparts of different districts of the state about the release of institutional quarantined persons from the zonal screening camp and requested them to ensure strict active surveillance of the returnees and to take necessary steps as per established protocols in the event of any inmates developing COVID-19 symptoms.