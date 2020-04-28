391 Kota-returned students arrive Guwahati, put under quarantine 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ KOKRAJHAR, April 27: Altogether 391 students of Assam arrived here on Monday from the coaching hub of Kota in Rajasthan and have been kept under institutional quarantine, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma and his junior minister Pijush Hazarika received the students at the Sarusajai quarantine facility in the city after they arrived at 3 am by buses.

“After a long journey from Kota, 391 children are back with smiles and cheers. To ensure that they and their families remain safe, we are putting them into 14 days of quarantine,” Sarma tweeted.

The students started their nearly 2,000-km journey from Kota in the west of India to Guwahati on Thursday.

While interacting with the students Sarma said that the boys would be kept in Sarusajai quarantine facility and the girls will be kept at Bhargav Grand Hotel, Hotel Parshuram and Royal Heritage Hotel.

Quarantine has been made mandatory as the students are coming from Rajasthan which has been categorised a COVID-19 ‘Red Zone’ and moreover, there is also the possibility of contracting the disease during the journey, Sarma said.

The state government facilitated the return of the students in 18 buses.

Sarma also added, “Swab tests of the students will be conducted tomorrow and doctors will decide whether those testing negative can be discharged after 5 days, 14 days or 28 days and I hope everyone will test negative but still we need to maintain the procedure of social distancing as public health is utmost important. District Administration of Kota has informed that they have found 11 eleven positive cases from students PG area, so we can’t take any chances”.

One of the students who came back home from Kota said, “I am very much thankful to the Assam Government for bringing us back. The journey was good and we did receive proper food while travelling from Kota to Guwahati”.

The state government facilitated the return of the students in 18 buses against a charge of Rs 7,000 per person.

Earlier, the students arrived at Kajalgaon in Chirang district on Sunday evening. After entering the state through Srirampur check post on Sunday, they reached Kajalgaon UN Brahma College in Chirang district at 8.30 pm. They were accorded warm welcome by clapping hands and offered light refreshment by the Chirang district administration. Out of total 391 of them, there were 184 boys, 167 girls and 40 parents.

While interacting with media, one of the students expressed that they were very much thankful to both the central and state governments for making arrangement of their journey back to Assam.

“We are excited as they today reached in Assam after long stay in neighbouring state due to lockdown”, said students. They were given grand welcome by DIG of BTAD Violet Baruah, Deputy Commissioner Gautam Talukdar, Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Singh and other dignitaries. (with Agencies input)