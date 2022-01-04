3rd Dose for Senior Citizens, Frontline Workers from Jan 10

CM rolls out Covid vaccination drive for 15-18 yr-olds in state

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday rolled out Covid-19 vaccination drive for teenagers in the age bracket of 15-18 years and announced plans to completely inoculate them within the next two months.

Sarma launched the programme at Oil India Higher Secondary School at Duliajan, where 405 eligible school students were vaccinated.

He said that the state government is going to launch the precautionary third dose of vaccination for frontline warriors from January 10.

The camp was organised by Dibrugarh district administration and the District Health Society in collaboration with Oil India Ltd, he tweeted.

“Senior citizens having co-morbidity & who have completed 9 months from their 2nd dose, will get 3rd dose of vaccine from Jan 10 onwards,” Sarma said.

As per an order by the Health and Family Welfare department the entire exercise to vaccinate all students in the age group of 15-18 years will be completed by the first week of March, 2022.

According to the National Health Mission data, a total of 3,76,79,340 doses of vaccines have been administered to those above 18 years of age in Assam. This includes 2,17,36,325 first doses and 1,59,43,015 second doses.

Union MoS for Petroleum & Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, Agriculture minister Atul Bora, Power minister Bimal Borah, Tea Tribes Welfare Dept minister Sanjay Kishan and Duliajan MLA Teras Gowala were also present during the programme.

Assam Health and Family Welfare minister Keshab Mahanta launched the vaccination drive for the 15-18 year-olds at Gopal Boro HS School here.

Likewise, all state ministers along with BJP MPs and MLAs kick started the exercise in different districts and appealed to all students to come forward to get the jabs.

Our Correspondent from Diphu adds: Altogether 564 students received the first dose of Covid vaccine, while another 9 students took their second dose of vaccine at the district level launching of Covid vaccination drive for 15 to 18 year olds here at Diphu Govt. Boys HS School on Monday.

The chief executive member (CEM) of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang launched the drive.

The one weeklong vaccination drive will reach all ME schools, high schools and colleges in Karbi Anglong so that students in the age group of 15 to 18 will get vaccinated.

According to data from the Health & Family Welfare Department at Diphu Govt. Boys HS school 350 students received their first dose of Covaxin Covid vaccine, 39 students at Diphu Govt. Girls High school, 36 students at Diphu Govt. College, 66 students at DAV HS School and 73 students at Renu Terangpi Memorial College. A total of 564 students received the first dose of the vaccine, while another 9 students took their second dose.

The programme was attended by MP Horensing Bey, deputy chairman of KAAC, Ritesh Enghi, executive member (EMs), Health & Family Welfare, Khansing Rongpi and EM Lunsing Teron.