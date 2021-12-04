3rd Nagaland Film Festival Begins

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 3: The much-awaited third Nagaland Film Festival, Hornbill edition, began at the Capital Convention Center, Kohima, on Friday with the screening of four films – Angh, An Engineered Dream, Bethlehem and Look at the Sky.

The three-day film festival is being organised by the Nagaland information and public relations department in collaboration with the Film Association of Nagaland and the National Film Development Corporation.

Nagaland chief secretary J Alam graced the inaugural programme as the special guest.

On the first day, Masterclass on film tourism was presented by Alexander Pou and the workshop on scriptwriting was conducted by Munish Bhardwaj.

The result of the online film competition was also declared during the inaugural programme.

Tiakumzuk Pongener bagged the first prize for Abnoral and received a cash prize of Rs 25,000 with a certificate. The second prize went to Cimematixx for The Dancing Philosopher who received cash of Rs 15,000 and a certificate. The third prize was jointly won by Kupe-ü Krome for The Bright Side and Rehti Thonger for Forever & Always. Both received cash of Rs 10,000 each and certificates.

The chief secretary felicitated the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, Alam said the information and public relations department, the nodal department for films in the state, is firstly working towards framing the Nagaland Film Policy in a very simple and friendly manner to facilitate the local artistes as well as the filmmakers coming to Nagaland.

Alama said the films have the potential to play an important role as a medium of entertainment, information and education, and as a catalyst for social change.

He noted that the films made by the Naga filmmakers have been creating an impact not only on the national level but also in the international arena. He added that the film festival has garnered a very positive response with participation not only from northeastern states but also from mainland India and global cinema at large.

Maintaining that the filmmakers are turning their interest to the northeastern states, Alama said the film industry has high potential to provide employment opportunities.

He hoped that the young talents of the state will utilise the platform provided during the festival and use inputs from the experts.

Nagaland Film Association president Kivini Shohe said filmmaking is at a very nascent stage in Nagaland and added that the filmmakers have to work to hone their skills to become better cinematographers, directors, writers, actors, etc.