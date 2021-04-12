4 arrested for gangrape, murder in Dalgaon

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI/DALGAON, April 11: Four persons, including a woman were arrested in connection with the gangrape and murder of a Bodo woman, whose body was recovered from a maize field at Kajiamati near Daipam Bridge under Dalgaon police station in Darrang district on Saturday.

The woman who hails from Udalguri was brought by a gang of criminals and dumped at the maize field after gangrape. The body was noticed by locals on Saturday morning and they had informed the police immediately.

The incident took place at a minority-dominated Namati area under Daipam police outpost.

The police have registered a case No. 192/21 under sections 366, 376, 302, 201 and 34 of IPC.

The victim was identified as Sikhla Basumatary (name changed) who was around 30 years of age and a resident of Udalguri.

The police have arrested Abdul Jabbar and Abeda Khatun (husband and wife from Kacharipara Jangalgaon), Badshah Ali from Chukabahigaon and Abdul Batik from Paschim Chukabahigaon in connection with the case.

Several other gang members are still absconding.

The police have reasons to believe that more than 10 people are involved in the crime.

DIG Brajenjit Singha along with SP Amrit Bhuyan visited the spot to take stock of the situation.