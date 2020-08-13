4 cops selected for home minister’s medal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: Four police personnel from Assam including two top officials- DIG (Border) Devojyoti Mukherjee and SP (CM’s Special Vigilance Cell) Rosie Kalita have been awarded the ‘Union home minister’s medal for excellence in investigation’ for the year 2020.

The two other police personnel are: sub inspector Abhisek Bodo and inspector Rustam Raj Brahma.

The prestigious award for 2020 has been awarded to 121 police personnel across the country, the ministry of home affairs said on Wednesday. Those awarded include 15 officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Police, eight from Uttar Pradesh Police, seven each from Kerala and West Bengal Police.

Of the 121 personnel, twenty-one awardees are women. The recipients are from Constable to Deputy Commissioner of Police ranks.

Last year, at least 96 police personnel from across the country were awarded the medal.

The award of the medal was started in 2018 with an objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such excellence.