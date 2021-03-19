4 file nominations for 2 LACs in Gossaigaon

HT Correspondent

Gossaigaon, March 18: Four candidates today filled their nomination paper for the 28 Gossaigaon and 29 Kokrajhar West (ST) assembly constituencies in Gossaigaon for the third phase of polls slated to be held on April 6.

Showing the strength of supporters, BPF candidate for prestigious 28 Gossaigaon LAC, Majendra Narzary took out huge procession throughout the town and submitted his nomination paper before the returning-officer-cum SDO-Civil Pallavi Sarkar. Similarly, Rabiram Narzary from BPF political party for the 29 Kokrajhar West (ST) LAC submitted his nomination paper before the Gossaigaon returning officer cum circle officer KamalJyoti Bora.

On the other hand, candidate for 28 Gossaigaon LAC namely Somnath Narzary from UPPL submitted his nomination paper before the Gossaigaon returning-officer-cum SDO-Civil Pallavi Sarkar and Manaranjan Brahma submitted his nomination paper for the 29 Kokrajhar West (ST) LAC to the Gossaigaon returning officer cum circle oficer Kamal Jyoti Bora.

Notably, the nomination process was carried out amid tight security and maintaining Covid-19 protocol. It is to be noted that within the 100 meter of SDO-civil office premises no supporters were allowed to create any nuisance for smooth functioning of nomination process.