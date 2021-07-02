 4-lane flyover at Mission Chariali underway 

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 1: Member of Parliament, Tezpur HPC, Pallab Lochan Das on Thursday performed the bhoomi puja for the 4-lane flyover at Mission Chariali in Tezpur at a brief ceremony held at Gatanga.

The construction of the 4-lane flyover at the NH-52 (new NH-15) junction point is being carried out by the Nagaon NH division of the PWD department under SOPD on EPC mode.

The state govt has accorded sanction to the proposed 4-lane flyover for an amount of Rs 321.41 crore and the work will be carried out by ANPL-AD (JV) of Guwahati and targeted to be completed within a period of two years.

The flyover will run from Mangaldoi side to Kaliabor side on the NH and the total length of the project is 3.25 km.

Addressing the gathering, MP Pallab Lochan Das said besides fulfilling a long felt need of the people of the region, the flyover will ease congestion on the NH and also appealed to the people to extend full help and cooperation during the construction of the flyover so that it can be completed within the stipulated time. He also thanked Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking special interest in the project and expediting the process and thanked him for bringing about a radical change in the government and administration.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy commissioner said the project will reduce the congestion of the NH at Mission Chariali point to a great extent.

Also present were MLA Rangapara, Krishna Kamal Tanti, president, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad, Dolly Surin, and others.