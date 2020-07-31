4 more corona deaths, Himanta targets 50 thousand tests per day

Ex-minister Nazrul Islam positive, night curfew to remain in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 31: Four more corona deaths have been reports in the state during the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the pandemic to 98, Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Friday.

“Sad to share the demise of four more #COVID patients~ Late Manik Saha (68) of Hojai; Late Minu Banik (30) of Kamrup Metro; Late Gopal Das (68) of Jorhat; Late Bijay Sarkar (59) of Dibrugarh. May God provide strength to their families to bear the loss. Prayers! ,” Sarma tweeted.

There is a report of death of a 45-year old person named Swapan Saha of Kharupetia at Tezpur medical college & Hospital on Friday.

Meanwhile, Laharighat MLA and former health minister Dr. Nazrul Islam has tested positive for COVID-19. Following his test result, the senior Congress leader has been asked to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

“I did my swab test of COVID-19 willingly and my result is positive. So the administration has ordered me to stay in home quarantine for 14 days,” the former minister posted from his Facebook account. He urged everyone who had come into his contact to test themselves and remain in home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Assam government is favouring to continue with the night curfew though the centre has withdrawn it in the new set of rules for Unlock 3 in the country.

The state government is intending to continue the night curfew along with other restrictions including ban on inter-district movement till August 15. There will be limited applications of Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Wednesday.

The MHA guidelines scrapped the night curfew in Unlock 3, the third phase of lifting of COVID-19-related restrictions across the country.

It also allowed the reopening of yoga centres and gyms that are not in the containment zones.

However, Assam government is likely to decide the future course of action at a meeting on August 2.

On the other hand, the state government has allowed inter-district movement on July 30 and 31 ahead of Eid-Ul-Adha. It was restricted from July 22 to contain COVID-19 pandemic. Though the country has been moving towards Unlock 3, the state government is intending to continue the restrictions on inter-district movement till August 15.

Other existing rules including—weekend lockdown, opening of shops only on one side of the roads, restrictions on political and religious gatherings will remain in effect in the state.

The COVID-19 situation is gradually improving in Assam. On Thursday, the positivity rate in the state came down to 5.14 per cent. The positivity rate in the first week of July was between 25 to 30 per cent.

On Thursday, among the 41,028 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state, 2112 cases were found positive.

“The positivity rate has decreased. The number of cases is higher because of the increasing testing facilities. Himanta Biswa Sarma has decided to set a target of minimum 50 thousand tests per day from August 4,” said Pijush Hazarika, minister of state for health and family welfare department.

He reiterated the state government’s aim for extensive testing and detection of COVID-19 cases.

Hazarika also credited the re-imposed lockdown in Guwahati for the decreasing number of cases in the city. On Thursday, 283 COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Guwahati.

49 fresh cases in Darrang

49 fresh cases have been reported in Darrang district on Friday taking the tally in the district to 1,772. On Thursday, six patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Positive cases touch 574 in Kokrajhar

The tally of COVID-19 positive has touched 574 in Kokrajhar district with reports of 132 fresh positive cases on Thursday. Of the fresh cases, 32 positive cases have been reported from District Jail in Kokrajhar.

Kokrajhar district magistrate has declared three more containment zones in the town to combat the COVID-19 pandemic from mass transmission. The new containment zones are; Gaurnanar, Santinagar and Rabindra Nagar.

Of total 574 positive cases, the district has now 221 active positive cases.

3 more positive cases in Biswanath

After Dr. Nripen Saikia, a physician of Biswanath Civil Hospital, tested COVID-19 positive in Rapid Antigen Test on Thursday, three more persons from Biswanath Civil Hospital tested COVID 19 positive on Friday.

60 new cases in Hailakandi

A nine-day old baby has been found COVID-19 positive in Hailakandi district on Friday.

In the second slot released by the Department of Microbiology, Silchar Medical College and Hospital, the nine-day old female infant of Nazma Sultana of Bakrihower was found COVID-19 positive.

The district administration conducted random Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) in different locations of Hailakandi town on Friday following detection of corona positive cases with no travel history. During random tests conducted by health personnel, several persons were detected positive under RAT and they were shifted to the isolation wards of hospitals and COVID Care Centres. A barber and an auto driver were among those afflicted with the disease.

60 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Friday, taking the total tally to 970.

Health authorities here disclosed that out of the 60 positive cases on Friday, 45 cases have been detected under the RAT and 15 from swab samples collection.