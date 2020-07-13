4 more corona deaths take toll to 41

State’s caseload increases to 16,071

GUWAHATI/ JORHAT/ NAGAON, July 12: The state has recorded four more corona deaths taking the death toll in the pandemic to 41 on Sunday.

The first death of a 38 year old businessman, from COVID-19 infection occurred in Jorhat on Sunday sending a shiver of fear down the spines of the residents of the town.

Ashish Sahewala, proprietor of Durga Cloth Store at Baruani Bat, tested positive for the virus and died at about 3.30 pm at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) on Sunday.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati said that he had no links with other infected people.

Sahewala, who lived near Vishal Mega Mart, leaves behind his wife, two children, his mother and elder brother.

Sahewala, who was suffering from fever for the past few days, complained of breathing trouble on Saturday and had got himself tested at JMCH. He went an admitted himself to the hospital due to increased breathing difficulty but died later in the afternoon.

A JMCH doctor said that they could not ascertain whether he had any co morbidities. The doctor said that he had been advised to get himself admitted on Saturday when he had come for the rest but he had refused and returned home.

Efforts are on to trace his contacts and his family are being tested.

Three patients who were in critical condition died at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

A Nagaon-based businessman Arjun Lal Ajit Charia (63) died at GMCH on Sunday morning. He hails from Haiborgaon Dhing Gate. He has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Charia has been suffering from diabetes and kidney diseases and was being treated in a Guwahati-based private nursing hospital.

When his health deteriorated on Saturday, he was immediately shifted to GMCH and he was confirmed with the positive for COVID-19.

Two other patients Nilakshi Sing (40) of Guwahati and Subhawati Devi Maurya (55) of Guwahati admitted in GMCH Covid ICU succumbed to their critical infections between 11.30 pm and 2 am, Sarma said in a tweet.

The state’s caseload has increased to 16,071 with the detection of 535 new cases on Saturday. Guwahati accounted for 410 of the 535 cases, taking its virus count to 6,631.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 5,607 while 10,426 people have recovered from the infection.

AIUDF MP from Dhubri, Badruddin Ajmal, has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after a “mild dip in oxygen saturation level”, the minister said.

“AIUDF Chief, MP Dhubri @BadruddinAjmal is admitted at a Mumbai hospital after a mild dip in his oxygen saturation level. I am in constant touch with his family and monitoring his health. I join all in wishing him speedy recovery,” Sarma tweeted.

The minister said he has also spoken to BJP MLA from Sadiya, Bolin Chetia, and former Congress MP from Silchar, Sushmita Dev, both of whom have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Former MP and friend @sushmitadevinc is under treatment at SMCH, Silchar, after having tested positive for #COVID. Another friend and colleague, MLA Bolin Chetia, also tested COVID positive and is under treatment at Tinsukia Civil Hospital. I am monitoring their health and also spoke to both of them,” Sarma tweeted.

Chetia became the third legislator in the state to test positive for COVID-19. Earlier, two other BJP MLAs — Krishnendu Paul from Patharkandi and Borkhetri’s Narayan Deka — contracted the disease.

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi, National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) chairman Ranjan Daimary and 53 other inmates of the Guwahati Central Jail tested positive for the infection on Saturday. The prison has been declared a containment zone on Saturday for the second time.

Gogoi was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last year.

Guwahati has so far reported 4,974 COVID-19 positive cases since June 24. Among 535 cases in the state on Saturday, 410 COVID-19 cases were detected from the city alone.

Though the number of cases has been significantly coming down with the imposition of lockdown, Kamrup (Metro) district continues to be at the top in terms of cases reported daily in Assam.

Jorhat

In Jorhat, eight persons without travel history were on Sunday admitted to JMCH after testing positive, five from the Marwari Patty.

Meanwhile, the third day of a week-on lockdown continues in Jorhat municipal areas.

More than 11000 persons have been tested in Jorhat, and more than 325 have tested positive out of which about 135 are still active.

Morigaon

28 positive cases have been reported from Morigaon on Sunday. Of the fresh cases reported from the district there are six CRPF personnel camped at Kahikuchi in Jagiroad.

Nagaon

16 more people, including 7 CRPF personnel of Katimari-based 34 CRPF battalion, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 963.

The CRPF personnel who tested positive, have been identified as Udal Singh, Mukesh Kumar Rajak, Kajal Das, Ajit Kumar, Biswajit Shaha, Amit Kumar and Sibesh Mishra. They all went to their respective homes on leave recently and were being quarantined at the CRPF battalion headquarters at Katimari after joining.

Hailakandi

66 more fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in South Assam’s Hailakandi district in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 540.

Three more employees of DC’s establishment got afflicted with COVID-19 disease, taking the total employees affected to 18.

Three employees of DC’s establishment namely Rajib Bhattacharjee, 44, Raktimava Dey, 41 and Probhat Chandra Nath, 44, have all tested positive. Earlier, 15 employees, including an Additional Deputy Commissioner were detected COVID-19 positive.

