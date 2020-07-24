4 more die in Assam floods, 28.32 lakh affected

13 rhinos die in Kaziranga **Mukhi makes aerial survey ** IMD predicts more rains from July 26

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 23: Four more deaths due to drowning have been reported during the second wave of floods, which affected more than 28 lakh people in 26 out of 33 districts of the state, an official report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said here on Thursday, even as IMD has predicted more rains from July 26 to 29.

As the state continues to reel under grim flood situation with the deluge affected 26 districts causing large scale devastation to human and animal lives, physical infrastructure and crops, Governor Jagdish Mukhi undertook an aerial survey of the flood affected areas of the state and said that he would recommend to the Centre for finding out a permanent solution to the flood and erosion of the state.

One death each was reported from Manikpur (Bongaigaon), forest village (Kokrajhar), Laharighat (Morigaon) and Bokakhar (Golaghat) on Thursday. With this, the death toll in the second wave has gone up to 119, including 26 people died in landslides in different parts of the state, the ASDMA said.

As many as 28,32,410 lakh people of 2,634 villages under 74 revenue circles in state’s 26 districts have been affected in the floods, the report said.

The floods have affected 26,31,343 people of 2,525 villages under 75 revenue circles till Wednesday.

A total of 119,435.93 hectare of crop land has been damaged due to the floods, the report also said.

More than 47,213 displaced people have been taking shelter at 456 relief camps in 17 affected districts, the report informed.

Rescue personnel evacuated 1,102 persons stranded by floods on Thursday.

Around 92% area of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) spread over 430 sq km continued to remain submerged, said a bulletin issued by the park authorities.

A total of 13 rhinos died in the park till Thursday, Of them, nine died due to floods. A total of nine rhinos, which died due to drowning, are among the 123 animals killed during floods this season. Forest personnel and workers of NGOs rescued more than 150 wild life during the floods.

Of 223 forest camps, 152 have been affected due to the floods, five camps have been vacated.

Annual floods are common in Kaziranga, the biggest habitat of one-horned rhinos. The park has around 2,400 rhinos and 121 tigers. Last year, floods had claimed nearly 200 animals in the park, including 18 rhinos.

“The rhino which came out of the park had some vision impairment and was extremely exhausted. We gave it treatment as well as multivitamins after which it recovered and started movement,” said wildlife veterinarian Shamshul Ali.

Bibhab Talukdar, founder of Aaranyak, a wildlife NGO, stated that though Kaziranga experiences several waves of floods each year, this season it is a bit severe as there has been not much respite in between.

Apart from wild anaimals, 8,89419 big animals, 455390 small animals and 926490 poultry have been affected in the second wave, the report said.

According to a Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin, most rivers in the state continued to be in spate with the Brahmaputra flowing above the danger level at Nimatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri, Dhansiri at Numaligarh (Golaghat), Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing (Sonitpur), Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul (Nagaon), Beki at Road Bridge (Barpeta), Kushiyara at Karimganj and Sankosh is flowing above the danger level at Golokganj in Dhubri district.

A total of 26 districts out of state’s 33 districts are reeling under floods: Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri. South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, West Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts.

Goalpara is the worst affected districts followed by Barpeta, Morigaon and Dhubri.

In Goalpara, 4,69,499 people of 286 villages under 4 revenue circles have been affected while in Barpeta district, 4,21,522 population of 259 villages under 4 revenue circles have been affected by the deluge.

In Morigaon district, 3,67,471 people of 348 villages under 4 revenue circles and in Dhubri 2,78,041 peeeeeeople of 207 villages under 4 revenue circles have been affected.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdish Mukhi took stock of the prevailing flood situation and said that since flood and erosion continue to play havoc in the state for years together, their permanent and scientific solution can save the state and its people from their catastrophic effect.

The Governor undertook the aerial survey of the prevailing flood situation in Baksa, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Dhubri and Udalguri districts and asked the government to reach out to every affected person and ensure that relief materials reach to him or her and nobody is left hungry.