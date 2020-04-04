4 more Markaz visitors test positive for coronavirus

Himanta sets timeframe for Tablighi officials to come out with proper attendee list

GUIWAHATI, April 4: Four more persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi tested positive for coronavoirus in Assam on Friday. Three such cases have been reported from Merapani in Golaghat district and North Lakimpur.

Four new positive cases related with Nizamuddin Markaz were found and one non-Nizamuddin case was reported. Among the four Nizamuddin related cases, one lady named Jamia Khatun is the wife of a Tablighi Jamaat attendee and he was also found COVID-19 positive.

One case has been reported from North Lakhimpur. The patient had attended the congregation of Tablighi Jamat in South Delhi.

Earlier, three persons from Goalpara district tested positive for COVID-19. All had attended the religious congregation at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz.

812 samples have been tested so far and of them 24 tested positive.

“Out of 812 samples, 636 sample have been tested negative. They are still under quarantine and tests will be conducted again. 152 samples results are awaited. So far, a total of 1,529 tests have been conducted and 1,308 samples tested negative and 196 test results are awaited,” Assam Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

He said that the state government has received information that many people of the state who attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz are still trying to hide their travel history.

“We appeal them and also the Tablighi Jamaat officials of the state to submit the actual reports, list of the people to the state government. We will wait for it till tomorrow and after that, we will take action against those who are trying to hide their Nizamuddin Markaz attendance,” Sarma said.

Eight patients are getting treated at a hospital in Jorhat, four are undergoing treatment in Guwahati and one in Silchar.

There are 347 people now in Assam who returned from the Tablighi congregation by March 16, and out of them 230 people have been traced and located so far while the rest could not be reached as their mobile phones were switched off and family members were not cooperative, Sarma had said earlier.