4 more test positive, COVID-19 cases in Assam up to 20

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 3: Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam taking the total number of cases in the state to 20, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Friday.

Of the four persons — three are reported from Nalbari and one is from South Salmara. All of them had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in the first week of March.

“Alert ~ Four more patients have been found #Covid_19 positive. Three of these (repeat samples) are from Nalbari, and one is from South Salmara, taking total no in Assam to 20. All these 4 people are also associated with #NizamuddinMarkaz event,” Sarma tweeted.

The first positive case in the state was reported from Silchar on March 31. Twelve cases were reported the next day — four in Guwahati and eight Jorhat — and later three people tested positive in Goalpara.

All the eight patients testing positive in Jorhat are from Golaghat district and include four women who accompanied their family members to Delhi. They are undergoing treatment at the Golaghat Civil Hospital.

The patients who tested positive here are being treated at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Besides, three patients are admitted to Goalpara Civil Hospital and the first patient is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Samples of 361 people who attended the Jamaat were collected, with 20 testing positive, while reports of the rest are awaited.

According to a bulletin of state health department, a total of 1,267 samples were tested till Friday. Two samples were sent to NIV Pune and the results were found negative. 576 samples were sent to GMCH and of them 11 found positive for COVID-19 and 489 were negative.

A total of 36,691 passengers were screened at airport, and 149,191 persons were screened at different railway stations in the state. 109,485 persons were screened at different places in the state till Friday, the bulletin said.

71,988 travellers from COVID-19 affected countries/ states have been identified and out of them 4,261 have completed observation period of 28 days while remaining 67,727 are under home isolation, the bulletin added.