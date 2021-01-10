4 NSCN (I-M) cadres held for alleged attempt to hijack vehicle

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 10: Four NSCN (I-M) cadres were arrested on January 8 for allegedly attempting to hijack a SUV vehicle near New Medziphema area on National Highway 29 in Dimapur district, Dimapur police said in a release on Sunday.

A Maruti vehicle used by the arrested cadres was also seized. The arrested cadres have been identified as self-styled “major” KS Yaoreingam (45) under Litan police station in Ukhrul district of Manipur, self-styled “major” Hovishe Yeptho (40) under Aghunato police station in Zunheboto district of Nagaland, self-styled “2nd Lt.” Sashimatsung (41) under Chuchuyimlang police station under Mokokchung district of Nagaland and self-styled “Lance Corporal” Kohringtha (19) under Chakpikarong police station of Chandel district in Manipur, the release added. A case has been registered at Medziphema police station in this connection.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Crime Branch of Dimapur police apprehended one person, Wisdom Yurnganing (34), of Thoyee village under Ukhrul of Ukhrul district of Manipur for illegal possession of around 990 grams of Crystal Meth drugs from Naharbari junction area on January 7, the release said. A case has been registered at East police station in the connection.