4 of a family killed in Bokajan road mishap

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Dec 7: Four members of a family were killed on the spot when the vehicle in which they were proceeding towards Dimapur collided head on with a truck coming from opposite direction near Baghjan on NH 39 in Balipathar area under Bokajan police station on Monday.

Two others were also injured in the incident. They have been shifted to Nokajan Civil Hospital. The condition of two injured persons is stated to be critical.

All are resident of Longleng district of Nagaland and belong to the same family. They were travelling to Dimapur for attending a wedding ceremony. Four of the deceased have been identified as Poksham, Aabong, Kandat and Yongkai.