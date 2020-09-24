4 passengers detained with huge cash at Dibrugarh Airport

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Sept 23: Four passengers were detained at Dibrugarh Airport on Wednesday with Rs 79 lakh cash while they were boarding at New Delhi flight from here.

They have been arrested while their luggage were scanned before boarding into Indigo flight no. 6E 6772 to Delhi.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Jalaluddin Talukdar, Sanjay Kumar Swami, Sajan Singh and Ram Avatar Swami. They were carrying the amount of around Rs 79 lakh in two cartons from Khonsa district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Dibrugarh superintendent of police Prateek Vijay Kumar Thube said, “We have arrested four persons from Dibrugarh airport while boarding at New Delhi flight with a huge cash of Rs 79 lakh. We have handed them over to Income Tax department for further investigation. Right now we cannot say anything because Income Tax department is looking after the matter.”

The money has been said to be given by one Bijoy Shankar Agarwalla.

According to sources, the passengers were going to Rajasthan after collecting the money from Bijoy Shankar Agarwalla.