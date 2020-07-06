4 Sachibalaya staff test COVID-19 positive, most deptts to remain shut

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 5: Four employees of the ‘Janata Bhawan’ complex have tested positive on Saturday and Sunday, forcing the secretariat administration department (SAD) to allow only a few departments and offices to operate with skeletal staff.

According to an official order, only some selected departments at Assam Secretariat will continue to operate from July 6 to 12.

Chief minister office, chief secretary office, offices of the ministers, home and political department, revenue and DM department, general administration department (GAD), secretariat administration department (SAD), food and civil supplies department, health and family welfare department, finance department, offices of the senior secretaries from the rank of commissioner and secretary will continue their functioning during this period.

“All senior officers from the rank of commissioner and secretary and above shall attend office from Janata Bhawaan. Other departments can function from their respective directorates or from field establishment or from home,” the order stated.

“After witnessing four cases in just two days, we decided to do everything possible to stop the spread of the virus in the Secretariat complex. We are doing complete sanitisation of the Janata Bhawan campus on Sunday as well as the employees’ residential areas,” State commissioner and secretary (Secretariat Administration) M Angamuthu said.

“We have around 3,000 people working in different departments and offices inside the secretariat. With the restrictions in place, we are expecting only about 500 people to come inside the complex in the next week,” he added.

“All senior officers of the rank of commissioner and secretary and above shall attend office from Janata Bhawan. Other departments can function from their respective directorates or from field establishment or from home,” the order said.