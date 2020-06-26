4 ULFA (I) cadres apprehended  

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, June 26: Based on an input from Army Intelligence, Dinjan regarding information of insurgents ULFA(I) security personnel of 9AR, 6AR along with police apprehended four hardcore ULFA(I) insurgents from Lazu, Tirap District Arunachal Pradesh.

As per information, the apprehended cadres who got training in Taga Myanmar were involved in extortion as well as sabotage activities against Indian Security forces of Upper Assam. The apprehended ULFA(I) have been identified as Sgt Major Tiksher Moran (31) alias Arjun Asom resident of New Kathalguri Pengree, Sgt Surjeet Duwarah (34) alias Khamon Asom resident of Khamanpather, Sgt Arup Duwarah (36) alias Anchon Asom resident of Katharbari Dhakuakhana and SS Sgt Jintu Asom (26) resident of Takuligaon. 4 pistols made in USA, China and Myanmar, 3 Magazines, 1 AK magazine, 8 SLR ammunitions, 2 pair of ULFA Badge, 2 mobile phones and 1 bag were also recovered from their possession.