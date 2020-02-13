40 buses seized, Rs 32,000 fine imposed

Enforcement drive on city buses in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 13: To make Guwahati transport hassle-free for travellers, a group of senior officials of transport department conducted a drive in the city on Thursday.

A team led by transport commissioner Dr KK Dwivedi, along with commissioner Adil Khan and other senior officials took a city bus ride in order to get a first-hand experience of the problems being faced by daily commuters. The officials boarded the bus without disclosing their identities. The objective of the bus ride was to check whether the rules of Motor Vehicle Act were followed and to understand the inconvenience faced by the passengers.

The officials noticed that city buses were flouting rules by plying on the routes without permit thereby causing serious traffic congestion in the city’s arterial routes. They witnessed that the bus conductor was taking the fare without issuing tickets to the passengers.

Moreover, seats reserved for senior citizens and specially-abled were occupied by other passengers. They also found that doors were not closed while the bus was on motion, halted beyond the limit of two minutes at the bus stops and the rule of rear door for entry and front door for exit was violated against the safety standards.

Dr Dwivedi took a serious note of it and instructed the officials to deploy teams to check city buses breaching the Motor Vehicle Act in the city.

“20 enforcement teams of transport department were deployed at different locations of the city. During the drive, 40 vehicles were seized and on-the-spot fine of approximately Rs. 32,000 was imposed for route violations, not issuing tickets to passengers and keeping the doors open while plying’, informed Commissioner Adil Khan.

Meanwhile, driving licence and permit of the bus on which the officials travelled were cancelled. “Such sudden enforcement drives by the department will continue in the future and stringent action will be taken for violations of rules,” Dr Dwivedi added.