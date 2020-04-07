40 lakh farmers affected due to 21-day lockdown: Atul

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 6: As many as 40 lakh families dependent solely on agriculture for their livelihood in Assam have been adversely affected due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, state agriculture minister Atul Bora said here on Monday.

“There is a significant slowdown in the contribution of the agriculture sector to the state’s economy. The transportation of vehicles carrying vehicles have been stopped to stop spread of coronavirus outbreak in the the state. This has resulted in loss of 3,572 MT of vegetable across 16 districts of the state,” Bora told a press conference here.

A monitoring committee has been set up to resume the sale of vehicles considering all the aspects and looking into the health hygiene of the people of the state, he said and added that the committee will take the decision on resumption of vegetable market in the state.

Stating that the state government is exploring ways to ease the sufferings of each family associated with agriculture. The minister said an amount of Rs 4.70 core was released as one time assistance to the farmers to mitigate the loss in the state.

“Once the COVID situation normalizes, we’ll put in place the necessary steps in this direction,” Bora said.

He also pointed out that not only agriculture but also all the sectors of the nation’s economy have been hit due to the lockdown.

“We’ll soon release the earlier declared funds for procurement of farming equipment for the state farmers. This fund will benefit each of the six lakh beneficiaries,” Bora said.

From Wednesday onwards, the farmers have been allowed to carry on their agriculture activities in their respective lands provided they follow the state government’s directives on lockdown and also the guidelines on social distancing, Bora said.

“Of course, we won’t allow many persons from the same family to move out into the fields. Similarly, no permission will be given to those farmers’ families that are in home quarantine,” the minister said.

“There will be no scarcity of animal fodder. A central control room on fodder will be set up at Khanapara in Guwahati. Two work forces will take care of fodder transportation and health of the cattle and farm animals. All veterinary hospitals and artificial insemination centres will remain open,” he said.

“The government has also arranged for the sale of vegetables, eggs and milk in coordination with the district administrations following all Health department directions,” he added.