40-member panel to analyse NEP in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 1: The state government will constitute a 40-member panel to be headed by principal secretary of education department to initiate implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) in the state, education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Saturday.

“The committee will submit its report by December 31 and by January we want to prepare the blueprint for implementation in the state,” Sarma told reporters here.

The panel will be divided into several sub-groups to study and analyse the various facets of the new policy, Sarma said.

The implementation of NEP will require certain structural reforms and the committee will work towards ensuring a smooth transition, the minister said.

“The Assam government welcomes the new policy, which is a historic step as it will bring about integration of different streams, art, culture and languages, particularly the regional languages,” the minister said.

Sarma also said that some of the reforms suggested in NEP have already been initiated in the state.

It is a very liberal policy with education being imparted in the mother tongue or regional language till Class 5, universalisation of education till Class 12, students getting the opportunity to pursue inter-disciplinary subjects in college, stress on vocational studies, among others, he said.

The new policy was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29. (With PTI inputs)