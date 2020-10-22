400 fresh members join BJP in Patacharkuchi

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, Oct 21: Over 400 people joined BJP at Barbang under Patacharkuchi LAC in a public meeting on Wednesday.

While welcoming the members, BJP spokesman, Phani Pathak claimed that the saffron party has already made a stronghold in the constituency for its pro-poor policies, coupled with clean image of the Prime Minister. Pathak expressed happiness as the people were satisfied with the works of the BJP governments, both at Centre and in the State.

Addressing the gathering, Pathak said, “In the next assembly polls we will get more than 70000 votes in Patacharkuchi constituency as the people are with us.”