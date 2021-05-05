41 deaths in Assam, 4475 new cases

Covid-19 situation alarming, says Himanta * Guwahati to run out of hospital bed

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 4: Covid-19 situation in the state turned from bad to worse on Tuesday following death of 41 persons pushing the death toll in the pandemic to 1,430.

Kamrup (Metro) registering 15 deaths, followed by Bongaigaon (4), Jorhat (3), Udalguri (3) and 2 deaths each in Darrang, Golaghat, Kamrup (Rural) and Tinsukia districts.

An official report of the state health and family welfare department said that with 4,475 fresh cases, the state’s Covid caseload has gone up to 2,67,925.

Of the fresh cases, 1,417 have been reported from Kamrup (Metro) district.

The positivity rate is 8.14% (4,475 cases out of 55,003)

Kamrup (Metro) district registered the highest number of positive cases with 1,417 cases, followed by Dibrugarh (442), Kamrup Rural (406), Nagaon (222), Nalbari (177) and Cachar (139).

Considering the gravity of the situation, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Covid-19 situation is becoming alarming.

Sarma took stock of the preparedness at the Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH). He also held discussions with the faculty and principal secretary for health Samir Sinha on ‘scaling up of ICU and Hospital beds’.

“Visited GMCH and held a meet with faculty and Principal Secretary Health to discuss scaling up of ICU and Hospital beds. With about 5000 Covid-19 cases being reported every day, situation in Assam is becoming a little alarming. However, we’re prepared,” Sarma said.

With the situation deteriorating, the state government has issued a fresh set of SOPs in a bid to curb the rising menace of Covid-19.

All hospitals beds in Guwahati will be filled soon if the Covid-19 situation doesn’t improve in the next few days, Sarma said.

“Currently, we have 600 patients admitted in GMCH and we have almost exhausted the bed in the old building. Thankfully we will add 270 more oxygen beds today by transferring the newly constructed super-speciality block as the new Covid unit. But if the situation continues to be the same, then all hospital beds in the city will be exhausted within two weeks,” Sarma said.

According to a source, over 90% ICU beds in the private hospitals of the city were already filled.

Sarma informed that there were plans to create ward wise containment zones in the city. “A study will be taken to check the most Covid affected wards in the city and to find out the reasons. Those wards having high Covid cases would be possibly turned into containment zones,” he said.

On questions of possible lockdown in the state, Sarma said that usually lockdown is clamped when all hospital beds are filled or the medical facilities get exhausted and the state government is currently working to check on that.

33 new cases in Hailakandi

Hailakandi reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the coronavirus tally in the district to 3,603.

Of the 33 active cases detected, 32 have been found positive under Rapid Antigen Test. Results of 375 samples are being awaited from Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The district has altogether 148 active Covid-19 cases while 3,431 patients have recuperated from the disease. 21 patients are presently undergoing treatment at SK Roy Civil Hospital, six at Silchar Medical College and Hospital, 114 kept under home isolation, five in other districts and two absconding.

618 samples were taken on Tuesday. Altogether 1,82,072 samples have been tested so far with 1,77,147 found negative and 3,603 positive.

One positive patient died in Sivasagar district on Tuesday. Bipin Borah, a resident of Demow Kushal Path, who was undergoing treatment in Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, succumbed to his infection on Tuesday.

138 new positive cases have been detected in Sivasagar district during the past 48 hours, increasing the tally to 836 in the second wave.

Another patient died in Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) on Tuesday. The patient has been identified as Chandra Nath (65) who hails from Jamugurihat.

220 fresh cases were reported from Nagaon district, taking the total Covid positive cases in the district to 1169.

Of the fresh cases, 6 positive patients were hospitalised while 215 were put under home isolation.

Within two days, Dibrugarh have registered 697 Covid-19 positive cases.

Till now, Dibrugarh has 3048 actives cases and in the second wave 24 deaths were reported from the district.

The second wave of Covid-19 has badly hit the state. Many young people are infected with the virus.

One more person expired due to Covid-19 taking the number of deaths in the district to 83. The Union Bank at Garali was declared a containment zone with four out five employees testing positive.

Altogether 124 people were found positive in Jorhat district on Tuesday out if 1558 tested thereby increasing the total number of cumulative positive cases to 13943 and the positivity per cent at 7.95.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati informed that the number of Covid deaths in the district increased to 83 after Bhadai Bora (M, 80) of Chengaliati, Jorhat, died.

She stated that altogether 1558 tests were done across the district on Tuesday out of which 1489 were RAT and rest RT-PCR. She stated that among the 124 positive found on Tuesday 100 cases were from RAT and 24 from RT-PCR.

The deputy commissioner informed that total number of active cases in the district was 652 while the number of discharged after recovery was 13133 in the district on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, five positive case were detected in Majuli on Tuesday. A Majuli district administration official informed on Tuesday evening that five positive case was found from 516 RAT tests done on Tuesday in the river island while no positive case was found among the 23 RT-PCR tests.

The official said that the number of active cases in the Brahmaputra island was 55 on Tuesday and 818 people were vaccinated on Tuesday.