42 pilgrims released from Srirampur quarantine centre

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 10: A many as 42 pilgrims who have been in an inter-state quarantine centre at Srirampur in Kokrajhar were released after completion of 14-day observation period on Friday.

As many as 400 persons, mostly migrant workers, who came back from West Bengal and other neighbouring states have been kept in the centre for observation in a bid to check the spread of the dreaded disease. They could not enter into the state due to the announcement of 21-day nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25.

The 42 pilgrims were formally released by state social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma from the camp on Friday morning. They will be allowed to go home on Friday.

They will be brought to their respective homes by an ASTC bus.

After visiting the Srirampur quarantine centre on Thursday, On Thursday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that 75,000 persons who have been under observation in various quarantine centres in the state would be released from Friday.