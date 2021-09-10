44 from BJP join Congress

HT Correspondent

DEITHOR, Sept 9: At least 44 members from the BJP party joined the Congress under Duarbagori MAC constituency at a joining programme at Duarbagori Mandal Congress Committee (MCC) office, Deithor.

Senior vice president of Duarbagori MCC, Edward Teron, president of Nilip Block Congress Committee, Rajen Engti welcomed the ruling party workers in their midst. It maybe mentioned that on September 4, 48 BJP and 2 APHLC workers joined the Congress in presence of the president of Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) and former HAD minister, Kharsing Engti.