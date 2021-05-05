449 air passengers test Covid positive in Dimapur

HT Correspondent

Dimapur, May 4: Altogether 449 air passengers tested positive for Covid-19 out of a total 833 samples taken at Dimapur airport between April 17 to 29.

The Nagaland health and family welfare department said this in its travel advisory issued on Tuesday. It said the results of over 54 percent of the 833 samples tested turned positive.

The department advised people to avoid travelling unless it is absolutely necessary.

Stating that quarantine is mandatory even after a negative test result, it urged the travellers to quarantine themselves for a minimum of seven days and observe for symptoms.

The active Covid-19 positive cases in the state reached 1,584 with 101 new cases reported on Monday.

Altogether, 105 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the state till Monday.

Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday notified that the social welfare department, Sakhi- one stop centre for women help line and anganwadi services have been exempted from the purview of the new Covid-19 restrictions to be imposed from Wednesday.

LPG services, including their delivery, distribution and transportation, private water tankers/carriers, prison and related services, courier services, municipal services like cleaning and sanitation to be executed by the Kohima municipal council, Dimapur municipal council and Chumukedima town council and Gauhati High Court Kohima bench and district courts have also been exempted.

The government said all places of mass gathering, including religious places, will remain closed except for solemnisation of weddings with prior permission of the respective deputy commissioner across the state and will be limited up to 50 persons.