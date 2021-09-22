453 land-brokers in police net   

Govt has list of 700, action to continue, says Himanta

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 21: Altogether 453 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal land broking activities.

Announcing this on Tuesday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state police will continue to take action against those who are harassing people in land revenue offices, he said.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, “453 land brokers picked up so far in continuing raids by @assampolice in our concerted pledge to end AssamFightsDalalRaj. This notorious practice of brokers/dalals in revenue offices harassing commoners must end. Our fight against nefarious activities will go on relentlessly.”

These people were apprehended on Monday night for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities related to land purchase, a senior police officer said.

“We have a list of about 700 names and will try to arrest all the suspects by this evening. If we dig deeper, more names could emerge,” Sarma told reporters later in the day.

He asked officials not to allow such land brokers to function in their offices.

The chief minister, in a meeting with officials of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on September 7, had said middlemen must be eliminated from the system and people should be empowered to get their land-related works done without any hassle.

“In line with directions of the Hon @CMOfficeAssam the teams of @assampolice have arrested more than 450 persons last night indulging in unlawful activities involving land sale/purchase/holding,” Special DGP (Law and Order) G P Singh said on the microblogging site.

The chief minister urged people to restrain from indulging in illegal practices of land brokers and wait for a few days to get their works done directly from the offices concerned.

Noting that sometimes people have to pay bribes to get death certificates of their relatives, the chief minister said there should be no middlemen in any government office.

“If we want our state to progress, this has to stop. There should be no dalals (middlemen) in any office, be it in police stations, or revenue offices,” Sarma said.

Our correspondent adds from Jorhat: Fifteen brokers from across Jorhat district were arrested by police as part of the state-wide drive against land-brokers since Monday night.

A police source stated that on Monday night nine persons were apprehended, while six others were picked up on Tuesday, and were arrested under several Sections of the IPC in the Jorhat Police Station case number 2030/2021.

The IPC Sections under which the arrested persons have been booked were 420, 468, 471, 406, 34, the source said.

Among the 15 people, 14 were sent to judicial custody while one was admitted to JMCH on medical grounds after the accused persons were produced before a local judicial court, the source stated.

Meanwhile, the Jorhat Regional unit of AASU on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Jorhat superintendent of police seeking action to be initiated against the big players involved in illegal land deals and other related fraudulent acts.

Our correspondent adds from Kokrajhar: Police administration have arrested 21 persons including two females from different areas of Kokrajhar district for being involved with land brokers across the district.

Speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, additional SP Kokrajhar Surjeet Singh Panesar told that police have apprehended 21 persons from different locations across the district for being involved with land brokerage issues.

A total 43 person’s names were enlisted in the land brokers case and 22 are of the 43 are reportedly absconding and necessary search operation is going on.

Among the arrested, there were lot mondals, muhri were also figured in the arrested land brokers case.

The persons were arrested under a case registered with Kokrajhar PS, case no.

659/21, under section 120B/420/409/406/471/468 IPC.

He said that more investigation into land brokers case is going on.

