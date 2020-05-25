46 fresh cases reported; State tally at 392

State facilities prepared to serve five thousand patients: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/JAGIROAD, May 24: Assam has registered at least 46 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the tally to 392 in the state.

Fourteen new cases including 5 each from Hojai and Kamrup districts, two cases from Kamrup (Metro) and one each from Nagaon and East Karbi Anglong were reported, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

“Alert ~ 14 new cases of #COVID19+ confirmed. 5 Hojai; 5 Kamrup; 2 Kamrup Metro; 1 Nagaon; 1 East Karbi Anglong,” Sarma tweeted on Sunday night.

Earlier, in another tweet, the minister had said that twenty cases of the virus were reported from Nalbari, Kamrup, Hojai, Kamrup (M), Nagaon and Morigaon.

“Alert ~ 20 new cases of #COVID19+ confirmed. 6 Nalbari; 5 Kamrup; 4 Hojai; 2 Kamrup Metro; 2 Nagaon; 1 Morigaon,” Sarma tweeted in the evening.

Eight COVID-19 cases were reported from the Sarusajai Quarantine Facility in the evening, while two each from Tezpur Quarantine Centre and Jorhat were reported in the morning.

“There has been a dramatic increase in the number of positive cases in the state during the last few days, but almost 90 per cent of the positive cases are from the quarantine centres,” the minister said at a press conference here.

“If we had not followed the ruthless policy of quarantine, the infection would have spread to the community,” he added.

Of the total 392 COVID-19 cases, 328 are active cases, 57 have recovered, four died and three have migrated.

Hojai district has the highest number of coronavirus cases followed by Kamrup (Metro), while Dhemaji is the only district in the state with no cases so far, he said.

Of the total cases, 271 people recently returned to Assam and 39 are related to the Tablighi Jamaat.

Among those from outside the state, the highest number of 108 positive cases is from Maharashtra followed by 34 from Delhi, 33 from West Bengal and 40 from Tamil Nadu.

“It has to be, however, noted that so far 60,384 people have entered the state by roads and trains, and they have been quarantined. Out of these, 271 persons have tested positive,” the health minister said.

“Samples of 4,000 people were taken and tested for coronavirus. Not a single one tested positive. With this, we can claim that so far we have been able to save the community due to our quarantine policy,” Sarma said.

The minister said though the number of cases is increasing, “there is no need to panic as we are prepared with facilities to serve five thousand people”.

“We have been planning meticulously for the last two months and the Assam government is adequately prepared to deal with five thousand patients,” he said.

“During the last two months, we have been working with a strategy to create facilities. We have opened enough doors and have adopted the policy to open one door after the other as the situation arises,” the minister said.

“We have also ramped up the testing facilities and we felt proud that yesterday with 59,553 tests completed so far, we had surpassed Kerala, considered a model for health care,” he said.

The seven laboratories in the state are so far conducting 2,500 tests daily, but the government expects to reach 5,000 in the next few days as automatic extraction machines are being acquired for the purpose, Sarma added.

NPM hospital ready to treat COVID patients

In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the hospital of the Nagaon Paper Mill (NPM) under Hindustan Paper Corporation (HPC) at Jagiroad was converted into a treatment centre for COVID patients on Sunday.

Inaugurating the hospital, Sarma said that COVID patients could be treated in the hospital from Monday onwards. Dr Sarma added that the doctors and other paramedical staff who were associated with the hospital can work under NHM if desired. He also asserted that if required the hospital would be converted into a 50-70 bedded COVID hospital in the future. He was accompanied by Minister of State for Health Pijush Hazarika, Fishfed Chairman and Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Deuri, DC Morigaon Rituraj Bora and others. (With PTI inputs)