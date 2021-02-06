46th Annual Bodo Sahitya Sabha conference concludes

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 6: The 46th annual conference of Kokrajhar district unit Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) concluded on Saturday with a two-day programme being held at Nayekgaon Janapriya High School playground in Kokrajhar.

As part of the programme scheduled, president of Kokrajhar district unit BSS Baneswar Basumatary hoisted the sabha flag on Saturday followed by homage to martyrs of Bodo language movement. The Sabha discussed deeply on the development of Bodo language and education in the delegate session of the conference where delegates from 14 different primary committees participated.

The BSS further resolved several points of resolutions towards the upliftment of Bodo language including provincialization of venture schools of Bodo medium across the BTR area as per the spirit of clauses of BTR accord, offering of Bodo language script use in the electoral roll in line with English and Assamese in the state, instituting an award in the name of noted novelist Chittaranjan Mushahary, proper implementation of the newly created directorate of Bodo and other tribal languages and proper distribution of textbooks among the schools on scheduled to provide healthy educational environment, among others.

During the conference, writer Sahaisuli Brahma was conferred Dhaniram Basumatary Poet Award-2020 while Tulika Basumatary of UN Academy, Kokrajhar was given away Satish Chandra Basumatary Educationist Award 2020.

Later, an open session was also held with Kokrajhar district unit BSS president Baneswar Basumatary, of in the chair. Vice president of Bodo Sahitya Sabha Ramela Islary also graced the occasion as chief guest in the presence of ABSU vice president Khwrwmdao Wary, Sahitya Akademy award winner Lakshmi Nath Brahma, among others.

Islary said that the Bodo Sahitya Sabha was working for the welfare and development of Bodo language and educational environment since its inception in the state. She added that the Sabha has been initiating several steps from their end towards language integration and literature development among the Bodo community. She urged the coming generations to love Bodo language and take education in their mother tongue in the days to come.

Kokrajhar district unit of BSS president Baneswar Basumatary informed that the Sabha adopted several resolutions. He reiterated that the Sabha wants proper implementation of the directorate of Bodo and other tribal languages in letter and spirit to provide a healthy uplift to the Bodo language and educational environment. He further urged the BTR administration and state government for provincialisation of all venture schools in Bodo medium across the state as per the clauses of BTR accord.