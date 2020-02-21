46th KYF venue left with pungent stench at Taralangso

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 21: Stench awaits at Karbi People’s Hall (KPH) at Taralangso here, the venue of the 46th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) which concluded on Wednesday night.

The venue is strewn with heaps of garbage consisting of plastic, polythene bags, food packages, rotting leaves and vegetables.

After the five-day long festival, the venue ground is left deserted with garbage and polythene bags floating around.

The worst is at market complex, where various food stalls have dumped waste and plastic. Disposal plastic cups, empty water bottles and plastic are just thrown around. Snack packets, plastic water bottles and empty beer bottles were floating in the lake.

On Friday, a massive cleanliness drive was taken out by an NGO, Clean & Green Society to clean the venue.

Before the commencement of the festival on February 13, chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang had announced taking up a cleaning drive on February 20 to clean up the complex.

“DMB will initiate the cleaning drive to clean the whole complex within these days,” Diphu Municipal Board (DMB) chairman Rah Kro told this correspondent here.

Kro has not specifically mentioned on which date the cleaning drive will be taken out. Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) president Chandrasing Kro also said a cleaning has to been done.

“Cleaning drive has to be taken out to clean the whole surrounding. Instruction has been given to Market Sub-Committee to carry out cleaning drive in market complex, he said.