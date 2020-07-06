47 more cops test COVID-19 positive, state’s count crosses 11,000-mark

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 5: The state has recorded a total of 1,202 COVID-19 cases on Saturday night taking the total number of positive cases to 11,001. With rising number of positive cases, several other districts have also emerged as a matter of grave concern for the state health department.

COVID-19 has infected 47 more Assam Police personnel, taking the total cases in the state’s police force to 196 on Sunday.

Out of the total infected police personnel, 38 have recovered from the disease. Sharing the news on his Twitter handle, additional director general of police (law & order), Assam, GP Singh said: “As on July 5th 2020 – Till now 196 Assam Police personnel tested Covid positive out of whom 38 have recovered.”

He informed that a total of 932 other Assam Police personnel are currently under quarantine. Till Saturday, the number of infected Assam Police personnel stood at 149, and 30 personnel recovered from the disease.

Singh on Saturday informed that a total of 1,114 Assam Police personnel were under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, 690 patients have been discharged from various hospitals on Sunday, total discharged patients now stands at 7,433 across Assam and the state has 3,551 active cases.

Jagiroad

Jagiroad is likely to be a corona hotspot after detection 9 positive cases without travel history. One Dipak Das working in Mayong Revenue Circle has tested Covid positive on Saturday. Das was in contact with many persons in his office.

Another Mrinal Devnath and his wife Pallabi Talukder also tested positive for Covid-19. One contractual worker of Jagiroad Civil Hospital Jhuma Das of Nakhola gaon and one three year-old child Sumriddhi Chakravarty were also detected with the virus.

Biswanath

One Choinatoni Das (16) of Shantipur near tested COVID-19 positive on July 5. Choinatoni Das is the daughter of Sandeep Shankar Das who returned home after his recovery from COVID-19. Moreover, Choinatoni tested negative while her swab was collected first time.

One more COVID-19 positive case was detected in Biswanath Chariali on Saturday. The patient has been identified as Chameli Devi (65), a resident of ward no 3 of Ambari, Biswanath Chariali.

Hailakandi

Hailakandi district detected 14 more COVID-19 novel coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 335, including two deaths.

Of the 14 infected, five were under institutional quarantine facility at DIET, two at B.Ed College, one at Model School and five at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya quarantine centres while one under home quarantine at Kanchanpur Part I.

Following the sudden spike in number of COVID-19 positive cases, the district administration has closed down all barber shops, parlours and weekly markets with immediate effect until further orders.

Five persons without travel history, including a nurse, a head constable and a barber were found COVID-19 positive in the district. Vigorous contact tracing and swab collection of persons with whom they came in contact are on.