47th Karbi Youth Festival gets underway at Taralangso

KAAC to increase budget allocation for KYF from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 1 crore

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 16: The 47th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) organised by Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) was formally inaugurated by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang at Karbi People’s Hall in Taralangso on Tuesday.

The five-day-long cultural extravaganza will end on February 19.

The cultural troupes walked in a cultural procession traditionally called Rong Ketong from the artiste camps to reach the inaugural venue. The cultural procession was accompanied with beating of drums and playing of other music instruments and dance led by the Karbi totem pole- Jambili Athon, bearer at the front.

KCS president Chandra Sing Kro hoisted the KCS flag, which was followed by KCS anthem sung by cultural troupe.

In his presidential speech, Kro mentioned the support KCS has received from KAAC under the leadership of CEM Ronghang in beautification of KPH.

“The road leading to Taralangso, entrance gate, nothengpi- women’s earrings statue which is the centre of attraction, renovation of Longmirjeng and Sengmirjeng open stages and artiste camps and boundary wall were constructed. From this year the CEM has planned to construct Mirjeng Musoso entrance gate, youth hostel and rest houses for Karbi traditional kings of Ronghang Rongbong, Chinthong Rongbong, Amri Rongbong and Dumra at Taralangso,” Kro said.

Kro said on January 31, an agreement was signed between KCS and KAAC for development of KHP, Taralangso. Apart from organising the KYF, the KCS has been striving to bring together the Karbis living in the hill districts with those living in plain districts of Assam and other states of Northeast.

Inaugurating the festival CEM announced the purchase of sound system for KCS for use during KYF. He also announced the increase of budget allocation for hosting of KYF from the present amount of Rs. 50 lakh to Rs.1 crore.

“We know the KCS is facing financial constraints for organising KYF. The KAAC has decided to increase the budget allocation from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 1 crore. Out of which Rs. 50 lakh will be for KCS central committee and the other Rs. 50 lakh for the reception committee,” the CEM said.

The artiste camps which are not completed will be completed and all roads inside Taralagnso will be improved, the CEM also said.

Former president of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Padmashree Rongbong Terang appreciated the KCS for organising the KYF annually.

“Covid-19 pandemic has brought life at a halt, but overcoming the virus we are able to continue with our life. Sickness and diseases will invade, but as long as we are alive we should continue working for promotion of our language, culture and tradition,” Terang said.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by MP Horensing Bey, MLA Dr. Mansing Rongpi. KAAC chairman Longki Timung and deputy chairman Ritesh Enghi, EMs and MACs, KCS general secretary Bidyasing Rongpi and other dignitaries.

Soon after the inaugural ceremony ended CEM also inaugurated Kajir Ronghangpi Clock Tower and Nothengpi. The competitions on folk dances, folk songs, lullabies, etc. will begin from the evening.