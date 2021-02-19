47th KYF: Priya Beypi crowned Miss KYF 2021

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 19: Priya Beypi of Hanjanglangso was crowned as Miss KYF, 2021 at Semson Sing Ingti Open Stage at Karbi People’s Hall, Taralangso on Thursday evening.

The Miss KYF was organised as part of 47th Karbi Youth Festival by Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) in collaboration with Jakve Asong, a Karbi Anglong based tourism NGO.

Priya Beypi (25) is the daughter of Sing Bey, Hanjanglangso. She is currently pursuing her GNM nursing 3rd year from GNM Training School, Diphu.

On Thursday evening, thousands of spectators witnessed the grand finale of Miss KYF, 2021. Beating the cold weather the spectators stayed on in the evening to witness the crowing of Miss KYF.

Altogether 16 contestants reached the grand finale. The contestants were Priya Teronpi, Rasinja Tissopi, Klimchari Rongpipi, Ruthy Hmar, Sangmir Hansepi, Mirlina Rongpipi, Klirmina Bongrungpi, Klardang Kramsapi, Rengka Rongpipi, Josephine Tissopi, Mirlan Terangpi, Bochelin Engtipi, Mirbin Teronpi, Manai Engtipi, Priya Beypi and Kajir Enghipi.

There were three rounds. The first round was introduction and elimination round, designer round (designer Jyoti Beypi) and final round.

Judges for the competition were Dazzle Mrs. India World 2019-20, Moromi Maibongsa; fashion designer and choreographer, Guwahati, Prashantt Ghosh and Assistant Professor, English Department, Diphu Govt. College, Maggie Katharpi.

The winner Priya Beypi received the crown of Miss KYF, 2021, a sash, a certificate and a cheque of Rs. 30,000.

The first runners-up Bochelin Engtipi and second runners-up Priya Teronpi were presented with a crown, a sash, certificate and a cheque of Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 15,000 respectively.

Best catwalk was adjudged to Ruthy Hmar, Best Photogenic went to Kajir Enghipi and Best Personality was presented to Mirbin Teronpi. They were presented with gift hampers.

The prize giving ceremony was also attended by president, Jakve Asong, Augustine Timung and secretary, Nobin Timung.