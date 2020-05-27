48 positive cases in 24 hours, five doctors and other medical staff get home quarantine

Golaghat emerges as a COVID-19 hotspot

By: Ritupallab Saikia

GOLAGHAT, May 26: Golaghat emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 registering 107 positive cases in two days with 48 cases coming in last 24 hours. A sense of panic can be seen amongst the residents of Golaghat town with the sudden rush of positive cases. All these patients recently returned to the state from various parts of the country and since their arrival they were kept in various quarantine centres established throughout the district.

In addition to this, five doctors, thirteen healthcare workers, including nurses, cleaners and fourth grade staffs of Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital (KKCH) here were also home quarantine as they came in contact with a patient admitted in the medicine ward of the hospital who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to information, the patient admitted in the medicine ward was found by the members of the village defence party in a stranded condition in a park in Kachomari area of the district and was admitted into KKCH.

“He was admitted first into Kachomari hospital and from where he has been referred to our hospital on May 22. The patient seemed to be mentally retarded and when we asked him where he was from he only said Bihar. He was not able to provide any travel history. As a precautionary measure we sent his sample for testing and unfortunately it came positive last night. Five of our doctors who were attending to their duties in the medicine ward were sent to home quarantine. The doctors are Robin Tamuly, Sunita Ekka, Diganta Das, Bipul Das and Dipak Dutta,” said Uttam Dutta, superintendent of KKCH.

“The medicine ward of our hospital has been declared as containment zone. A total of 48 people including doctors, nurses and patients were quarantined and their swab samples have been sent for testing,” Dutta said.

As informed by Dr. Dilip Rajbongshi who is looking after the COVID-19 hospital here, most of the other patients who tested positive are asymptomatic. Previously nine COVID-19 positive patients have been discharged after treatment in Golaghat as their results came negative.