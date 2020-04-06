48 samples related to Guwahati patient test negative

COVID-19 pandemic: Himanta’s deadline for Tablighi Jamaat attendees ends

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 5: In a major relief for the people of Guwahati city, all 48 samples of people from Guwahati and Nagaon who had come into close contacts with the city businessman Manish Tibrewal, who tested positive for COVID-19, have been found negative for coronavirus on Sunday.

Tibrewal, a resident of Spanish Garden, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He is the first one that has no connection to the Nizamuddin Markaz. The 45-yr-old patient has an Asthma condition due to which he had breathing problems and also had fever.

Hours after Tibrewal tested positive for coronavirus, the blood samples of 48 persons, including 11 family members of Nagaon were sent for examination.

“We have collected 48 samples of people from Guwahati and Nagaon who had come into close contacts with Tibrewal who tested positive yesterday. However all samples are negative. Everyone will remain under Home quarantine till expiry of 14 days,” the state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tweeted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Spanish Garden has been a containment zone for next 14 days with effect from Friday night as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus.

“Spanish Garden has become a containment zone from Friday night. No one will be allowed to enter its premise for next 14 days. The residents of the apartment will also be restricted to go out for next 14 days,” Sarma said on Saturday.

“Anything basic like grocery, vegetables etc they will require to pass this period will be provided by the state administration,” Sarma also said.

Meanwhile, nine absconding attendees of Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz have been apprehended in Darrang district. All the nine attendees are from Mumbai.

A team of police caught the absconding returnees from one Yakub Ali’s residence at Kamarpara village in Kharupetia area.

“We have caught nine members of the Jamaat in the presence of Sub-Divisional Magistrate and handed over them to a medical team. All of them are from Mumbai,” said a senior police officer.

After attending Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz, this group of nine people came to Assam through Mumbai and Kolkata. They visited several mosques in Darrang district and had been hiding in Yakub’s home since March 24.

The health minister set a deadline for the absconding Jamaat members who had returned from Nizamuddin Markaz.

Sarma said that government will file criminal cases against the absconding people and those giving them shelter if they do not come out within 6 pm on Sunday.

Sarma also held a meeting with Lakhtokia Masjid leaders at National Health Mission (NHM), Assam office on Saturday. The state headquarter of Tablighi Jamaat is situated at Lakhtokia Masjid.

He requested the Jamaat leaders to share the list of all those who visited the Nizamuddin Markaz, the hotspot of COVID19 cases across the country.

Along with Sarma, minister of state for health and family welfare Pijush Hazarika, additional director general of police (ADGP) GP Singh were also present in the meeting.

Terming the situation ‘very serious’, the health minister appealed to all those who attended the Jamaat congregation to call helpline number 104 or contact health workers so that their samples could be tested and their contacts traced.

According to a bulletin released by the National Health Mission on Sunday, 1916 samples were tested for the coronavirus in the State till date.

“Two samples were sent to NIV Pune for testing and the results were found negative. 1054 samples were sent to Virological lab GMCH, Guwahati out of which 14 were found positive and 867 negative,” the bulletin said.

“494 samples were sent to RMRC, Lahowal in Dibrugarh, out of which one was found positive for COVID-19 and 493 were negative. Another 159 samples were sent to JMCH, Jorhat, out of which 9 were found positive and 137 negative. results of rest 13 samples are awaited,” it added.

“150 samples were sent to SMCH, Silchar out of which two were found positive, and 141 negative. Results of seven samples are pending. Another 57 samples were sent to FAAMCH, Barpeta, out of which 53 were found negative and results of 4 samples are pending,” it further said.

A total 149,191 nos. of persons have so far been screened at different railway stations in the State. At least 75,981 travellers from COVID-19 affected countries, state in India have been identified and out of them 7811 of passengers completed observations period for 28 days and remaining 68,170 are under home isolation.