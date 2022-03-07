48th Karbi Youth Festival Comes To An End

CM promises to promote Karbi culture at global platform

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 6: The five-day cultural extravaganza of the 48th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) organised by the Karbi Cultural Society (KCS), came to an end on Saturday evening at Singmirjeng Open Stage.

The five day festival which started on March 1, concluded on Saturday evening at the Singmirjeng Open Stage with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in attendance.

Sarma opined that KYF has grown over the years and should be put in the global arena for the preservation and promotion of Karbi culture and identity.

Speaking in front of thousands of festival attendees, the CM said that within this year a new State University would be set up in Karbi Anglong, an airport would also come up and various new Centrally sponsored schemes would be implemented for the development of the two hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

He said, “There are no medical colleges in the neighbouring states, but now there would be one in Diphu, which is a privilege for the people of Karbi Anglong. In the last five years, Karbi Anglong has witnessed a change and has gone far ahead in the path of development and for this, I appreciate the dedicated and active leader, chief executive member (CEM), Tuliram Ronghang.”

“I assure you that I will take initiative to promote the culture and identity of the Karbi tribe not only in Assam or India but on a global platform. As per KCS in their memorandum urging the state government to declare KYF as a calendar event in the state government, construction of an auditorium, for the fund by state government for holding of KYF, construction of Karbi Cultural Centre and setting up of Fine Arts College and National School of Drama at Taralangso, I will give due importance to the cause of setting them all up at Taralangso,” the CM said.

The CM also said that the 48th KYF has ended peacefully and that it showed that peace is rooted in Karbi Anglong.

This year the best zonal team went to Diphu-Manja KCS Zone, the second position by Den Arong KCS Zone and third position by Tekelangjun KCS Zone.

The closing ceremony was attended by CEM, Tuliram Ronghang, chief executive member of BTC, Pramod Boro, deputy speaker of Assam Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin, MP Horensing Bey and other dignitaries.