48th KYF Postponed To March

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 4: The 48th edition of Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) the biggest ethnic festival in Northeast has been postponed from February 15 to 19 to March 1 to 5, 2022, due to going Covid-19 pandemic, the decision which was adopted in a joint executive meeting of the 48th KYF Reception Committee (RC) and KCS Central Committee held on Friday.

Declaring the postponement of the festival in a press conference held at KCS Central Committee office, at Karbi People’s Hall, Taralangso here on Friday, the president, KCS, Chandrasing Kro said, “A joint executive meeting was held today between KCS Central Committee and RC to discuss the various possibilities of holding the 48th KYF in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic on the fixed dates February 15 to 19, 2022. But the organiser taking into consideration the SOP guidelines declared by the state government for control of the pandemic has finally decided to postpone the festival to March 1 to5, 2022, if life comes to normal.”

Kro said, “We are hopeful that from March 1 to 5 we can hold the festival, but we also want to see the situation and new SOP coming from the government, whether it will be possible or not.” He said if the festival is conducted in March the competitions and other events will be the same with all KCS Zones to participate.

Friday’s joint executive meeting was also attended by chief executive member (CEM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, general secretary, KCS, Bidyasing Rongpi; president, RC, MLA Bidyasing Engleng and general secretary, MAC Richard Tokbi.