4th Waterfowl Census Gets Underway in KNP

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 23: The fourth waterfowl census is under way in the Kaziranga National Park.

The five-day census that began on Wednesday will come to an end on December 26.

Kaziranga National Park in Assam is not just about one-horned rhinos and tigers. The UNESCO World Heritage site is also a home for numerous species of water birds and the number is thriving.

The park authorities disclosed that a total of 150 seasoned birders are engaged in the exercise covering 52 wetlands and water bodies.

Forest officials involved in the exercise said though the national park received less rainfall this year leading to decrease in water level in the wetlands and water bodies, they exuded confidence that the number of waterfowl will not decline as “areas under Burapahar, Laokhowa and Burhachapori have been freed from encroachment leading to increase in habitats of the migratory birds”.

The primary objectives of the census are aimed at counting and recording waterfowl and other winter migratory species, as well as to monitor and assess the health of wetlands.

The bird census is being conducted using binoculars, range finders and GPS.

Findings of the water bird census are likely to be released on December 28.

The last annual census carried out in February this year of water birds in the park recorded a 175% increase in the water birds population, including those from Europe, Central Asia and East Asia.

The census carried out in 52 wetlands recorded 93,491 water birds belonging to 122 different species. The number was 34,284 in 2020 and 10,412 in 2019.

The highest number of species (26) identified were from family Anatidae, which is a family of Ducks and Geese. The top three species counted during the last census were Eurasian Coot, Bar-headed Geese and Common Teal. Of the 112 waterfowl species identified, 58 were migratory species visiting Kaziranga from different parts of the world including Europe, Central Asia and East Asia.

At least 36 seasoned birders were involved in carrying out the last exercise.

The earlier census attributed the rise in the number of birds visiting Kaziranga to improved habitat management and water conservation measures carried out by the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve authorities.

The maximum increase in the number of birds was witnessed in Laokhowa-Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary where the number of birds registered a big leap from 9,244 to 71,902.

Kaziranga is an abode to one-horned rhinos, Asian elephants, Royal Bengal tigers, wild buffalos and many more animals. The park is an important attraction for tourists, both domestic and international.