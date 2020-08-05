5 Assam candidates shine in UPSC civil services exam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ JORHAT, Aug 4: Five candidates from Assam have brought laurels to the state by clearing the civil service mains examination 2019 conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

They are: Aranyak Saikia, Sizal Agarwal, Nibedita Dutta, Tapan Deka and Kishore Sutradhar.

Aranyak Saikia has secured 59th position in the exam. He is the son of former Assam Police director general and president of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Kuladhar Saikia and senior railway officer Leena Sharma.

Aranyak was ranked at 148th in the UPSC Civil Service Exam 2017 and was selected to Indian Police Service (IPS). He has recently completed his IPS training in Karnataka.

Kishore Kumar Sutradhar who hails from Kokrajhar district has bagged 784th position in the examination.

He is currently working as manager (general), Food Corporation of India (FCI), Divisional Office at Dimapur in Nagaland.

Out of the five candidates, two belong to Jorhat district.

The two girls Sizal Agarwal ranked 112 and Nibedita Dutta ranked 697 have brought laurels to the town. Sizal Agarwal, a resident of Chamber Road of Jorhat and daughter of Mamta and Binod Agarwal is the middle of three siblings.

Her brother Shagun Agrwal said that they had a wholesale clothing store.

Sizal has passed ICSE from Carmel School, Jorhat CBSE Board’s HSSLC from Assam Rifles Nodal School, Jorhat, B Com from Lady Shriram College, Delhi and then post-graduated from Delhi School of Economics.

Sizal told newspersons that her first preference would be IAS, then IPS and then IRS/IT.

Nibedita Dutta, a single child of parents Juna and Krishna Janta Dutta hails from Bhogamukh under Teok revenue circle, and resides in Pune, Maharashtra.

As her father worked in the Army Medical Corps, she first passed HSLC from a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Chandigarh, then HS from Army Public School in Pune. She graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Army Institute of Technology, Pune. Nibedita then studied political science from Pune University with the sole aim of appearing and clearing the UPSC exam.

IRS officer Pradeep Singh tops the list of 829 candidates who have qualified for the prestigious civil services, including the IAS, the IPS and the IFS.

The top three rank holders — Singh, Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma — are serving officers. Singh is a resident of Haryana, while Kishore hails from Delhi and Verma from Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total qualified candidates, 304 are from General category, 78 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 from Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, according to the UPSC.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated all the five for cracking civil services examination 2019 with flying colours.