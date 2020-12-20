5 BPF members set to join BJP: Biswajit Daimary

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 20: Ex Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Biswajit Daimary informed that five elected members from BPF party are all set to join the BJP within a few days. Daimary on Sunday reiterated that the coalition government formed by UPPL-BJP-GSP is intact and growing ever stronger.

He also disclosed that more elected members from BPF are in talks with the BJP for joining and becoming part of the coalition government in the council. “BJP is always ready to welcome new members cutting across the party folds,” Daimary added.

On the writ petition filed by BPF in Gauhati High Court, Daimary said that BPF is trying hard to create confusion and tension in the region as it has not come to terms with the truth that it lost the elections. He added that the UPPL-BJP-GSP coalition government has been formed through proper channels of government procedures and that there is nothing illegal about it.