5 BSF jawans among 8 new M’laya corona positive

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, July 6: Eight more persons including five BSF jawans have been tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday taking the total active cases in the state to 36.

Health Minister AL Hek said that six are from East Khasi Hills while one each from West Garo Hills and Ri Bhoi.

“The six cases in Shillong include five BSF persons and one was a wedding attendee in Greenwood Resort, Assam,” Hek told reporters.

Asked, Director of Health Services (MI) Dr Aman War said the patient was among the persons from Shillong who had attended the wedding held at the Greenwood Resort.

“While 38 of them have been tested negative, the test results of three others are still awaited,” he said.

Hek said that the COVID-19 active cases have increased to 36.

Of these, 18 in East Khasi Hills District (17 BSF jawans, one wedding attendee), 12 in Ri Bhoi District (7 males, 5 females), 3 in West Garo Hills (2 males, one female), 2 males in South West Garo Hills and one male in East Jaintia Hills District.

So far, 43 have recovered from the viral infection while one died.

The minister further informed that a total of 21,846 samples were sent for testing of which 21,223 were found to be negative.

As on Monday, a total of 20,282 people have returned to the state from different parts of the country.

As many as 17 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the northeastern state.

Random testing is being conducted on persons along the National Highway in Ri-Bhoi district and at Tura to detect, contain and reduce COVID-19 cases in the state, the official said.