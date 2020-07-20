5 cattle smugglers arrested

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 20: In two separate operations, troops of Guwahati Frontier of Border Security Force apprehended 5 Indian cattle smugglers along with 9 cattle heads from bordering area of Kaleralga village under Kharuabandha PS in South Salamara district of Assam and North Balabhut village under Tufanganj PS in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal on the intervening nights of July 19-20.

The apprehended cattle smugglers have been identified as Akidur Islam (26), Md Jahangir Ali (22), Shahidur Islam (22), Emdadul Hoque (22) and Bahadur Islam (20).