5 college students killed in road accident

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 2: In a tragic accident five college-going students were killed in an accident near Lakhipur in Cachar district on the national highway on Wednesday.

The accident took place at the Silchar-Guwahati National Highway. All five deceased were students of Badarpur NC College.

A Maruti Suzuki Alto in which they were travelling was mowed down by a truck bearing registration No. AS-01-FC-7945 near Lakhipur.

They have been identified as Arif Ansari Laskar, Monjur Ahmed, Jafar Hussain, Salman Alam and Gobinda Baishnab.

Two of the youth died on the spot and three succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. They were enrolled in BSc first semester.

Minutes after the accident, the people protested by laying down the bodies on the highway and blocking the traffic.

The angry public gheraoed Katigorah BJP MLA Amar Chand Jain, who arrived to take stock of the situation. He was accused of coming three hours late to the spot. The MLA was rescued by the police from public wrath.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the death of five students in the road tragedy and expressed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

The chief minister also prayed the almighty for eternal peace of the departed souls.