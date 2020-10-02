5-day police remand for Diban after dramatic surrender 

BJP expels job scam accused from primary membership ** 4 more held from Nalbari ** ex-DIG untraceable

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 1: The prime suspect in the Assam Police job scam Diban Deka was on Thursday produced before the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Kamrup, who remanded him to 5-day police custody for further investigation of the case.

On the other hand, police are yet to get a lead on the whereabouts of retired deputy inspector general of police (DIGP) Prashanta Kumar Dutta. Last week, the Assam Police had announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on him.

Police found incriminating documents, illegal arms and other evidence connecting him to the scam

Guwahati commissioner of police MP Gupta said that the police asked for seven days custody of Deka but he has been given five days custody by court. He will be produced in the court again on October 6.

Deka was brought to Guwahati after being arrested by a team of police led by additional DGP (law and order) GP Singh near Habi Lodge near Pathsala in lower Assam’s Bajali district at around 11.45 pm on Wednesday. He was kept in a special section of the special operation unit (SoU) of Assam Police at 4th APBN headquarters at Kahilipara here.

Deka has been absconding since the day of leakage of question paper of a written exam for recruitment of sub inspector (SI) in Assam Police on September 20.

Around 66,000 candidates appeared for the test for recruitment of 597 posts of SI. Senior officials of Crime Branch of City Police and CID continued to grill Deka.

It is revealed that Deka was taking shelter at several locations in Barbhag for last 10 days.

The question paper for recruitment of sub-inspectors to 579 vacant posts was leaked minutes after the exam had started on September 20. Over 60,000 candidates had appeared for the exam, which had to be cancelled.

An investigation into the leak found that several mock tests for the police recruitment exam were held using the original question paper.

According to the police investigations, Deka’s name surfaced in one such mock test held at a private lodge (named Thank You) a day before the exams. A now-arrested employee of the lodge has named Deka, police said.

On September 24, Deka had said he was had gone into hiding because he feared for his life as many “big and corrupt officials were involved”.

Meanwhile, Pradesh BJP has expelled Diban Deka from the party after his arrest. Four more persons have been arrested in Nalbari in connection with the scam. The accused have been identified as Jitul Hussain, Jahirul Islam, Nitul Barman and another person.

Jitul reportedly appeared in the illegal exam that took place at the ‘Thank You’ lodge in Guwahati prior to one day of the actual exam. Jitul Hussain and Jahirul Islam work for a web portal.

Police also arrested one Nitul Barman and another person from Chamata. Nitul and Jahirul allegedly collected money on behalf of Kumud Goswami, one of the key elements of the entire nexus.

On Wednesday, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal reiterated that no one, whose involvement is established in the police recruitment exam paper leak scam, would be spared.

Ahead of next year’s Assam assembly elections, the state’s main opposition party Congress has started to corner the ruling BJP-led government over the scam.

On Wednesday, the Congress had organised protests in state capital Dispur. Top Congress leaders have also written to the Assam Governor and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over this issue.