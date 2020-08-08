5-month-old infant killed in Cachar, 3 arrested

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Aug 8: The police arrested 3 persons in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a five-month-old infant in Cachar district on Wednesday last. The infant has been identified as Dhrubajyoti Nath, of a trader Debojyoti Nath.

As per information, the assailants broke into the house on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, and abducted the infant when he was sleeping with his parents. The kidnappers then contacted the parents and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh but after negotiations settled for an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. They also agreed to return the baby on payment of the ransom at Didarkush, around 20 km from Kazidahar.

Upon information, the police started their investigation and were able to apprehend the three accused who upon interrogation confessed to have murdered the infant and buried him at Amjurghat, around 7 km from Kazidazar. The police recovered the body of the infant buried under a bridge on Thursday. According to reports, the police suspect that ransom was not the only motive behind the incident as one of the arrested accused is the maternal uncle of the dead child.

Meanwhile, the local residents blocked a road in the area demanding severe punishment for the perpetrators. Sonai MLA Aminul Haque Laskar also condoled the grieving parents and requested the DIG (SR) and Cachar SP to fast track the proceedings against the accused. He further urged death penalty for the perpetrators.