5 more corona deaths in Assam, toll 126

2,372 fresh cases, state’s COVID-19 tally touches 52,817

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 6: Five more corona patients succumbed to their infections on Thursday taking the death toll in the pandemic to 126, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Thursday.

“Five more #COVID patients have succumbed to their infections today~ Late Asab Uddin (50) & Late Sentulal Saha (70) of Karimganj, Late Manuranjan Paul (63) of Dibrugarh, Late Ram Surat Gowala (77) of Tinsukia and Late Dhiren Kalita (55) of Kamrup Metro,” Sarma said in a tweet.

There is also a report of death of a lactating mother at Morigaon Civil Hospital on Thursday. She tested positive after giving birth to a baby on Tuesday.

The swab sample of the woman identified Hasina Begum has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but she died on Thursday morning.

Her death created a panic in Burha- Telahi Gaon as the district administration brought the body to the village for burial. The people of the village gheraoed the dead body carrying van and asked the health workers to bring back the body.

However, deputy commissioner Rituraj Bora, additional DC Dr. ST Rahman intervened into the situation and allowed the body to be buried at the body of the woman behind the courtyard of the house.

Meanwhile, the state’s COVID-19 tally touched 52,817 after reports of 2372 cases on Thursday night. Of the fresh cases, 470 cases have been reported from Kamrup(M), 197 from Nagaon, 163 from Cachar, 122 from Tinsukia and 104 from Jorhat.

The state government has conducted 55,671 tests in the last 24 hours.

The state has now 16,796 active positive cases after discharge of 35,892 patients and 3 patients migrated.

1,767 cases in Sonitpur

The total number of positive cases in Sonitpur district has gone up to 1,767. The district has now 106 active cases, after recovery of 917 patients.

Five nursing homes of Tezpur town have become new hotspots of coronavirus in Sonitpur district.

Two employees of EMM Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, managing director of Times Hospital at Ketekibari, Dr. Satyajit Borah along with four health workers, four staff of Gate Sukhada Hospital at Nikamul tested positive for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

In view of increasing number of positive cases, Sonitpur deputy commissioner Manvendra Pratap Singh imposed some restrictions to the people coming to Tezpur.

According to the guideline, all the people coming to Tezpur have to go for COVID-19 test before entering the town.

178 test positive at Nagaon

178 people from Nagaon district tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,941.

The medical surveillance teams conducted rapid antigen test in 18 scanning centers in the district. Of 2005 samples, 178 have been tested positive for COVID-19.

110 fresh cases, tally 1,610 in Darrang

110 fresh cases have been reported in Darrang district on Thursday taking the total number of positive patients to 1,610.

A total of 984 patients have been discharged after recovery and the district has 626 active positive cases.

44 new cases in Hailakandi

44 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Thursday, taking the total tally to 1,185.

Health authorities here disclosed that of the 44 positive cases detected on Thursday, 41 cases have been detected under the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

A total of 347 cases have been found positive under RAT so far with majority of them without travel history.

11 persons on being cured have been discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the total number of persons released to 878.The number of active cases in the district is currently 299.

Of the 15,353 swab samples taken, 13,333 turned out to be negative. Swab results of 302 persons are awaited.

Meanwhile, the administration has stepped up Rapid Antigen Tests in view of several positive cases found in the community. 19 testing facility and swab collection centres have been opened in Hailakandi town and other parts of the district. The administration has urged the people to come forward voluntarily to get their swab tested to arrest further spread of the disease in the community.