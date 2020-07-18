5 more die in Assam floods, toll 102

Conduct aerial survey on Assam floods: ABSU to PM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 17: Five more people died in the second wave of floods on Friday taking the death toll to 102, including 26 people killed in landslides in different parts of the state.

The deteriorating flood situation in the state forced All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) to urge prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct an aerial survey on flood ravaged Assam.

The student body also demanded declaration of Assam floods as national disaster and to take immediate step for flood control in the state.

In a memorandum to Prime Minister through Chirang deputy commissioner on Friday, ABSU president Dipen Boro and general secretary Lawrence Islary said more than 35 lakh of people have been affected in the floods apart from damage of public property, highways and embankments.

The student’s body also demanded the centre for a special package for taking up flood control measures in the state.

One each died at Gauripur (Dhubri), Mangaldai (Darrang), Boitamari (Bongaigaon), Rongjuli (Goalpara), and Nagarbera (Kamrup) district, the official bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

With this, 76 people died in flood-related incidents, while 26 were killed in landslides.

A total of 35,75,832 of 3,014 villages under 88 revenue circles of 28 districts have been affected in the second wave, the ASDMA said.

1,27,955.33 hectares of crops have been inundated in the flood, it said.

The affected people have taken shelter in highlands, national highways and embankments. The authorities have opened 711 relief camps, where 51,421 inmates have been taking shelter.

According to the report, the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Nimatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur, Goalpara and Dhubri. Dhansiri at Numaligarh, Jia Bharali at NT Rpad Crossing (Sonitpur), Kopili at dharamtul (nagaon), Beki at Road Bridge (Barpeta), Barak at AP Ghat (Cachar) and Badarpurghat (Karimganj) and Kushiyara is flowing above the danger level at Karimganj till filing this report.

The affected districts are: Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, south Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts.

Dhubri is the worst affected with 8,92,109 people of 581 villages under 7 revenue circles being affected followed by Goalpara with 4,43,768 people of 259 villages under 5 revenue circles, the ASDMA said.

In Barpeta district, 4,29,708 people of 301 villages under 6 revenue circles have been affected while in Morigaon district 4,24,541 people of 372 villages under 4 revenue circles have been affected in the second wave.

The floods inundated 85 per cent areas of Kaziranga national park forcing the wild animals to take shelter at highlands and to cross over to Karbi hills.

Of 223 forest camps in the park, 80 have been inundated and six camps have been shifted to safer places.

A total of 86 wild animals died in flood-related incident, while forest guards rescued 125 animals from drowning.

In Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park, 5 forest camps out of 40 have been inundated in the second wave of floods.