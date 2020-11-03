5 of a family commit suicide at Gossaingaon

HT Correspondent

GOSSAINGAON, Nov 2: In a shocking incident, five members of a debit-ridden family committed suicide by hanging themselves from ceiling of their house at Tulsibil area under Gossaingaon police station in Kokrajhar district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Nirmal Paul (52), his wife Mallika (40) and their daughters Puja (25), Neha (17) and Dipa (15), Kokrajhar superintendent of police Rakesh Raushan said.

According to the report, local residents of the area found them hanging from ceiling after they searched for them as none of the family has been seen coming outside of their house in the morning.

The bodies have been sent to Kokrajhar Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

The house head Nirmal Paul (52), who also committed suicide was a sub-agent of Bharat Gas Agency in Tulshibil Bazar.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a suicide case. Preliminary investigation has found that Nirmal Paul, who ran an LPG outlet in Tulshibil market, had a financial burden of Rs 25-30 lakh. His eldest daughter was a private school teacher,” Raushan said.

A letter was found in the house where one of the victims, Puja wrote: “Father, you have been the victim of serious threats for the money you have taken and instead of giving time they scolded you randomly, I am extremely sorry for that.”

It is also revealed that Paul has been in extreme pain for the money he brought from Bandhan Bank and others for maintaining his family.

A trader in the market claimed Paul had collected a huge sum of money from people to provide LPG connections through his sub-agency but failed to deliver on his promise due to the lockdown and the change of rules by oil firms.

The Kokrajhar unit of the All Assam Bangali Yuba Chatra Federation, however, doubted ‘conspiracy’ behind the alleged suicide and demanded a “proper probe” into the incident.

As soon as the incident came to light, owners of all shops and commercial establishments at Tulsibil town downed their shutters.