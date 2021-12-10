5 Returnees from Europe & Saudi Arabia Test COVID-19 Positive in Assam

HT DESK

Assam reported five air passengers from Europe and Saudi Arabia infected with the virus.

A senior official of the health department of Assam has confirmed that 4 of the Covid-19-infected passengers reached Silchar airport on December 6 while the other passenger landed in Guwahati Airport on December 7 night.

According to reports, the samples of all 5 travellers were being sent for genome sequencing to Kolkata for confirming the variant of the positive cases.

The positive patients despite being “asymptomatic” were admitted to the hospitals.

While one of the passengers, who tested Covid19 positive in Silchar, came from Finland while the 3 other people were from Assam’s Karimganj district.

However, the positive patients who returned from Saudi Arabia remained in home isolation.